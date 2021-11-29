Amazon employees have their hands full this Cyber Monday fulfilling hundreds of thousands of orders from all across the country, but it's been more like a Cyber Weekend.
“Our sales actually started on Nov. 27 Cyber Saturday, and they'll run until Cyber Monday on the 29th. We have thousands of top items that are deeply cut across all of our categories,” said Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly.
Employees at over 100 Amazon fulfillment centers are working together this year to fulfill thousands of orders across the country. Customers will find deals on curated items from more than 500,000 small and minority-owned businesses. Some of the big brands that many people are familiar with will also be deeply discounted.
“We have the top electronics from brands like Samsung and LG, including houseware and kitchenware, so those crockpots and pressure cookers, you want to look for those items,” said Kelly.
Loyal customers have up to 30 minutes of early access, along with fast and free delivery options. The company is also hosting various livestream events to shop featured products.
“We're actually able to fulfill the orders in the one to two days window that our customers know and expect from us now over the last couple years,” said Amazon General Manager Kyle Fell.
Amazon plans to bring on 150,000 seasonal workers to meet the needs of their customers.