ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was back-to-school for some students who do not typically share classrooms.

The Reach Cyber Charter School held a day of in-person learning.

Students who usually take cyber classes met their virtual classmates at Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown.

The kids are STEM students, developing their science, technology, engineering and math skills.

Instructors say the in-person day is a great way to encourage collaborative learning and to let students meet their fellow classmates.