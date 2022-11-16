Lehigh Career and Technical Institute was shut down again Wednesday after receiving a threat for the fourth school day in a row.

State Police are still trying to track down the person making the threats, but so far they don't have a suspect. The threat came in just before 7 a.m.

We spoke with Scott Gingold, who used to own a cyber security company in the Lehigh Valley before moving to Florida. He said the person sending the threats is likely using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network.

"You mask the location you're coming from, and you can stipulate, depending on the sophistication of the VPN software, where you are originating from," said Gingold.

That means the threatening message could look like it's coming from a computer in China instead of from right down the street, and he said it's easier to do than you think.

"Unfortunately this is all too easy to learn watching things online, whether it's YouTube videos or whatever. So you don't necessarily have to be an expert in this field of criminal behavior to know that there are resources out there to be able to do it," said Gingold.

But it's not impossible to catch the criminal. On Tuesday, several children were charged with making fake threats in Allentown City Schools through the Safe 2 Say system. Gingold said the real challenge is how many threats police have to deal with.

"There's plenty of ways for law enforcement to track the signals back and to trace down. Again, the problem is not as much the technology, it's, frankly it's a manpower situation," said Gingold.

We reached out to LCTI Wednesday, but the school did not respond to our request for comment. State police said they are working with other law enforcement agencies, both here in Pennsylvania and on the federal level, to track down who is making the threats. They will also have extra troopers stationed on LCTI's campus for the rest of the week.