CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A national cycling champ circled back to her alma mater Monday to share her inspiring story with others.

USA Cycling National Team member Mandy Marquardt spoke with students at Penn State Lehigh Valley.

Marquardt, of Allentown, graduated from the school back in 2014.

She's also a track sprint cyclist for Team Novo Nordisk, which is the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team.

Marquardt, who is an ambassador for St. Luke's University Health Network, said having diabetes shouldn't stop anyone from pursuing their dreams. 

"I think it's really important for young kids and people in the diabetes community to see what is possible and to live a healthy lifestyle and just to take action and take ownership of their health and to just enjoy what they love to do and for me that's riding my bike and sharing my passion with others," Marquardt said.

Marquardt is a 22-time U.S. national champion and holds three national records.

She also won two gold medals at the 2003 U.S. Junior Womens 10-12 Road National Championships. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you