CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A national cycling champ circled back to her alma mater Monday to share her inspiring story with others.
USA Cycling National Team member Mandy Marquardt spoke with students at Penn State Lehigh Valley.
Marquardt, of Allentown, graduated from the school back in 2014.
She's also a track sprint cyclist for Team Novo Nordisk, which is the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team.
Marquardt, who is an ambassador for St. Luke's University Health Network, said having diabetes shouldn't stop anyone from pursuing their dreams.
"I think it's really important for young kids and people in the diabetes community to see what is possible and to live a healthy lifestyle and just to take action and take ownership of their health and to just enjoy what they love to do and for me that's riding my bike and sharing my passion with others," Marquardt said.
Marquardt is a 22-time U.S. national champion and holds three national records.
She also won two gold medals at the 2003 U.S. Junior Womens 10-12 Road National Championships.