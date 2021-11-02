Allentown City Hall

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Incumbent Democrats Cynthia Mota and Daryl Hendricks are holding leads in a close Allentown City Council race.

Five candidates are competing for four available council seats.

Mota currently has 23% of the vote, while Hendricks has 22%.

Ed Zucal, who cross-filed as both a Republican and a Democrat, has received 21% of the vote.

Democrat Natalie Santos has 19% of the vote, while Republican Tom Houck has 16%.

Mota told 69 News that city council should focus on listening more to the community to better understand its needs and to work on public safety moving forward.

"I'm excited, this is a new beginning, we're just getting started," Mota said.

