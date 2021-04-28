ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities in Lehigh County said the man who shot and killed a truck driver outside an Upper Macungie Township Wawa last week accosted at least three other people before running from police.
Za Uk Lian shot and killed Ramon Ramirez shortly before 5 a.m. April 21 as the 31-year-old was fueling his vehicle at the Wawa off Route 100. Authorities said the 45-year-old South Whitehall Township man also shot the driver of a Jeep parked outside the store.
The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that the driver’s condition has been upgraded to critical.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage provided by Wawa, and the district attorney’s office provided an update about what took place in the parking lot the morning of the shooting.
Lian reportedly pointed his gun at a group of people standing outside a parked vehicle, according to the news release. Authorities do not know the identities of those individuals.
The video surveillance then shows him confronting the driver of a pickup truck and demanding his keys. Police interviewed the driver, who reported that he told Lian the keys were inside the truck. But Lian ran as officers began arriving at the scene.
Another person interviewed by police said Lian demanded his vehicle at gunpoint. But as more police arrived at the Wawa Lian ran toward a shed near a fence, crawled under the fence and ran about a quarter mile away, shooting himself in a wooded area.
The district attorney’s office indicated that Lian arrived in the United States in 2013, settling in Washington state. He moved to the Lehigh Valley about two years later and became a U.S. citizen in 2019.
Lian worked at a Home Depot warehouse near the Wawa. He last worked there on April 9 and reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12, according to the D.A. Authorities said there does not appear to be a connection between his employment history and the shootings.
Investigators said his motive and whereabouts before the incident remain unknown. He left his cellphone at his house and no electronic devices recovered by authorities have revealed any clues about the incident, which began on Route 22.
A woman driving on the highway that morning reported that Lian’s car pulled aside her in the right lane before she heard a loud noise. After she pulled into the Wawa at Route 100 and Schantz Road, she noticed what appeared to be a gunshot in her passenger side door.
Investigators said it was a coincidence that she and Lian arrived at different times at the same Wawa.