LYNN TWP., Pa. - Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced three drug-related arrests after an undercover drug investigation led to a large police presence in Lynn Township Wednesday.

The investigation netted a large amount of marijuana as well as weapons and cash, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Dayman Ricardo Aponte, Shawn Delgado, and Bernadette Mari Cabrera were arrested, the DA's office said.

Items recovered at the home include 150 pounds of marijuana; two AR-15 style rifles (one of these rifles is a ghost gun); two handguns; assorted marijuana and THC edibles, and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the news release.

The DA's office says the ongoing investigation included numerous undercover drug purchases at the Lynn Township home.

The investigation included the Lehigh County Drug Task Force, the Allentown Police Department Vice Unit acting as Special County Detectives, the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Fogelsville and Colonial Regional Police K9 unit.

Aponte is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony; three counts each of possession with intent to deliver and simple possession, both misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He is in Lehigh County Jail under $200,000 bail.

Delgado is charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of simple possession, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of person not to possess a firearm, a felony. He is in Lehigh County Jail under $100,000 bail.

Cabrera is charged with one count each of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is in Lehigh County Jail under $50,000 bail.