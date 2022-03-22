ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Tuesday that all of the charges against Carlos Medina related to a shots-fired incident at Cedar Beach Park last month in Allentown have been withdrawn after further investigation.
A charge of disorderly conduct remains because it is alleged that Medina, of Coplay, did engage in disorderly behavior at Cedar Beach Park prior to leaving the park, according to a news release from the DA's office.
Medina entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Michael D’Amore and was sentenced to a period of time served to 12 months, the DA's office said.
At approximately 5:27 p.m. Feb. 21, Allentown police were called to Cedar Beach Park for a report of shots fired. Officers located shell casings at the park but found no property damage nor victims.
An investigation revealed that there were several different shell casings recovered at several different locations within the park, the DA's office said.
On Feb. 22, Allentown Police developed information that led to charges against Medina who was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony; terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault by physical menace and reckless endangerment, both second-degree misdemeanors; and disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor.
Medina was sent to Lehigh County Jail under $100,000 bail.
After the charges were filed, the investigation continued, which determined that Medina could not have been at Cedar Beach Park at the time the shots were fired, the DA's office said.
Several witnesses came forward saying that Medina was in his vehicle, accompanied by a friend, “Marcus,” and left the park in a “caravan” of two other vehicles, the first being operated by an individual named “Peanut"; Medina and Marcus in the second vehicle; and another friend, Jahmad, accompanied by Justin, in a third vehicle, according to the news release.
The following timeline has been developed through a review of city cameras, the DA's office said:
17:41 (5:14 p.m.) Medina’s vehicle is seen heading in the direction of Cedar Beach Park
17:22 and 34 seconds: Medina’s vehicle is observed facing the basketball courts and leaving the park in the direction of the Ott Street exit with two other vehicles.
17:26 and between 8 and 14 seconds: Shots fired.
17:26 and 8 seconds: Medina and the two other vehicles are observed turning right at 17th and Hamilton Streets (This is from the city camera located there).
17:28: Vehicles observed turning right off of Walnut Street and onto 14th Street.
The three vehicles are then observed on camera turning right onto Hickory Street where cameras show them parked and remaining until 17:33.
17:37 Medina’s vehicle is observed at 12th and Hamilton Streets by city cameras heading north on 12th and also at 12th and Linden Streets.
17:47: Medina’s vehicle goes through a drive-through at a McDonald’s located off of MacArthur, Whitehall.
As a result of these observations, the DA's office said it is clear that Medina was not at Cedar Beach Park at the time the shots were fired on Feb. 21, that he was at 17th and Hamilton Streets at that time, according to the DA's office. The witnesses who in good faith indicated to police that Medina was a shooter were mistaken, authorities said.
The investigation into the shots-fired incident at Cedar Beach Park on Feb. 21 remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-437-7721.