ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown police officer was justified in the use of force when he shot a man who was firing a "ghost gun" on the parking lot of a shopping center in the city earlier this year, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced Wednesday.
APD Lt. Daniel Gross was on routine patrol early on the morning of Saturday, June 12, when he heard shots being fired on the parking lot of the American Plaza. As Gross investigated, he found people fighting near a nightclub, including one man who was shooting toward the club's entrance, Martin said in his news release.
Gross ordered the armed man to "drop the gun," but he refused and appeared to lift and level the firearm, Martin said. That's when Gross fired four shots in quick succession in order to stop any threat posed by the suspect, who was later identified as Elyn Jose Marte, a member of the "Little Lehigh Crew" gang, Martin said.
Marte fell to the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds. He was later committed to the Lehigh County Jail on charges that include aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and person not to possess a firearm.
Investigators said Marte's gun was a "ghost gun" — a Polymer 80 model 9mm semiautomatic pistol with no serial number.
Marte's criminal history shows that he pleaded guilty in 2016 and in 2019 to various drug and assault charges, making him a person not to possess a firearm, Martin said.