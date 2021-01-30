ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Officials have announced an arrest in a homicide investigation that occurred earlier this week.
Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin and Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz Jr. announce that charges have been filed in the homicide of Dwayne Carter that occurred on January 26 in the 200 Block of N. Jordan St. in Allentown, officials say.
Dondre Prince Simon-Jeremiah, 22, of Easton, is charged with Criminal Homicide, Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.
According to police, on Jan. 29, Dondre Prince Simon-Jeremiah was taken into custody without incident in Easton.
The Allentown Police Department has been assisted in this investigation by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Task Force, the Easton Police Department and the United State Marshals Service.