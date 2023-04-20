BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County are looking for a man after he and three other people were accused in a home invasion Thursday.

Anthony Santiago, 29, remains at large, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

He is facing robbery charges, in addition to three other people, who are in custody: Millito Delgado, 45, Michael Matas, 29, and Francis Ferrando, 23, the DA's office said.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, four men conducted a home invasion in the 2000 block of Willow Park Road in Bethlehem Township, according to the DA's office.

At the time, three people were in the home. Matas and Ferrando were shot by one occupant of the house, the DA's office said. Matas suffered seven gunshot wounds to the back and is in critical but stable condition, the DA's office said. He is expected to survive.

Ferrando suffered one gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

The four people are charged with three counts of robbery – attempt serious bodily injury, two counts of possession of instrument of a crime, burglary, simple assault, and related charges, the DA's office said.

There is no danger to the public.

The DA's office says the investigation is ongoing and the affidavit will remain sealed to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“This was first-rate work by the Bethlehem Township Police Department. I want to thank Chief Gregory Gottschall and his officers for their immediate response and attention to detail in this case. Although there is still much to do, I am confident no stone will be unturned in our effort to apprehend the fourth male,” District Attorney Terry Houck said.