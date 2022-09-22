ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney says a 14-year-old boy has admitted to having a loaded handgun inside William Allen High School in an incident that led to lockdowns at multiple schools last week.

The juvenile admitted to the allegations at an adjudication hearing Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. The boy was adjudicated delinquent, and has been ordered to secured placement at a juvenile facility, the DA's office said.

He had been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor; and possession of a weapon on school property, also a first-degree misdemeanor.

Allentown Police responded to the area of West Park at 1515 Linden Street on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a report of a "shots fired" and a person with a weapon, the DA's office said.

An adult witness told police responding to the incident that several boys were seen running from the park in the direction of Allen High School, and one appeared to be wearing an ankle bracelet, according to the news release.

An Allentown Police school resource officer stationed at Allen High School heard the report and asked the Lehigh County Juvenile Probation Office to check on whether any juveniles, known to him to be students at Allen, were wearing ankle monitors because of prior adjudications, and were in West Park at or about the time of the reported incident.

The Juvenile Probation Office confirmed that a juvenile matching that description was in the park at the time and was also then currently in Allen High School, the DA's office said. Officials got the information from the juvenile's GPS ankle monitor, according to the news release.

The boy was then taken into custody.

The Allentown School District released a statement Thursday explaining its response to the incident.

"The safety of our students and team members is our most important responsibility in the Allentown School District. We work diligently to create and maintain a safe and secure learning environment in our schools, each and every day.

"We understand there are still questions surrounding the events at Allen High School last week. Late yesterday afternoon around 5 PM, ASD received a copy of the news release from the District Attorney’s office relative to the lockdown of September 15 and the resulting investigation at Allen High School."

The district said it could not share details about an ongoing investigation before the DA's office released information about the incident Wednesday.

"In situations like these, we work collaboratively with law enforcement authorities to avoid interfering with the investigation. We recognize this process may be frustrating and we have heard your concerns. We want our community to know, throughout this entire process, ASD and the Allen administration have been in constant communication with the Allentown Police Department.

"Thanks in part to ASD’s crisis and emergency management training, and constant communication with APD, our team appropriately responded to an evolving situation in a building with over 3,000 individuals. As part of our process, we debrief with all involved to review the security measures and procedures in place to ensure the protection of our students and staff."

