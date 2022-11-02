ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who was driving a vehicle that hit and killed an Allentown School District teacher's aide in early September is facing charges.

Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, has been charged with careless driving – unintentional death and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, both summary offenses for which citations have been issued, according to a news release from the DA's office.

The careless driving charge upon conviction carries a six- month suspension of a driver’s license.

On Sept. 6, Angela Yowakim was hit and killed by a van while in the crosswalk at North Irving Street near Andre Reed Way on her way to work at Dieruff High School. Yowakim died of multiple blunt force injuries after being hit, the DA's office said. Her death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner.

The crash occurred at 6:42 a.m., minutes before the activation of signs and lights designating a school zone with a 15-mph school zone. The school zone is officially designated from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

At the time of the crash, the speed limit for North Irving Street where the incident happened is 30 mph. It was raining heavily at the time and overcast.

The investigation revealed that Fling was driving approximately 37 mph, 7 mph over the speed limit, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office says that speed is not considered excessive or grossly negligent.

Fling stopped after the crash and stayed on scene, the DA's office said. At the time of the crash, Fling’s vehicle had both the windshield wipers and headlights on, according to the news release.

There is no evidence that Fling was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, nor was he using a cellphone at the time of the crash, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said the investigation also revealed that Yowakim gave no apparent indication that she observed Fling’s vehicle approaching. This is based on video which shows no slowing or stopping in her travel path, i.e., she walked directly into the path of Fling’s vehicle, the DA's office said.

The reconstruction of the crash, performed over six weeks’ time, determined that Fling, was, at most, over the speed limit by 7 mph, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said that is not gross negligence and does not constitute a gross deviation from the standard of care that a reasonable person would observe in Fling’s situation. The DA's office says the video suggests that he was merely keeping up with the traffic flow at the time. At least two vehicles which were ahead of him passed through the crosswalk before he came into it, according to the news release.

The DA's office said he is being charged because there is probable cause to believe that he should have been able to observe Yowakim in the crosswalk and should have been able to bring his vehicle to a safe stop – ordinary negligence– not gross, i.e., criminal negligence; and, therefore, not homicide by vehicle.

"This was a tragic accident resulting in the death of a popular, vibrant and much-loved young woman. We in law enforcement express our sincere sympathies to her family and friends," the DA's office said.