FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. — The borough manager for Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, is in trouble with the law.

Eric Gratz, 41, of Alburtis, was charged with solicitation to commit prostitution, a 3rd-degree misdemeanor, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced in a news release on Friday.

The charge stems from an exchange between Gratz and a 17-year-old girl who was serving as a junior firefighter with the Fountain Hill Fire Department, according to the district attorney.

Martin said Gratz exchanged phone numbers with the girl for work purposes after he initiated a conversation with her at the firehouse in December.

The DA said his office began its investigation in February, after a complaint was made to the mayor's office. The probe determined that Gratz used a borough-provided cell phone to text the girl numerous times, offering to pay her money for sexual acts at his home in Alburtis, Martin said.

The district attorney noted that the investigation revealed no evidence of sexual contact between Gratz and the girl.

Gratz has served as Fountain Hill's borough manager since August 2021. The job also has him serving as the borough's secretary and treasurer, according to the borough's website.

Gratz has also served as captain of Lehigh County's hazmat and technical rescue team and as a volunteer firefighter with the Lower Macungie Fire Department's Alburtis station, according to his biography on the borough's website.

He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.