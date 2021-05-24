WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- Authorities are releasing the name of the man that was shot and killed by a trooper in Williams Township over the weekend.
The Northampton County district attorney identified the man as Edward James Shadder, 55, of the 900 Block of Berger Road.
State police say a trooper fired two rounds at Shadder during a domestic incident that escalated on Sunday.
Police were called to Berger Road around 2:30 p.m.
Neighbors told 69 News that Shadder had been acting violently, erratically and raising red flags leading up to the incident.
Investigators say the woman who was involved in the incident didn't sustain any physical injuries. One state trooper was treated for minor bruises.
Shadder was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m. on Sunday by the Northampton County coroner's office.
The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday evening.