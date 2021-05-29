Robert Durst is currently on trial in California for the murder of a friend and the District Attorney in New York has re-opened a decades-old missing person cold case with ties to Durst.
The now 78-year-old multi-millionaire is a graduate of Lehigh University who once spent time in Northampton County prison for stealing a sandwich from a Wegmans in Bethlehem.
Durst is accused of murdering his close friend Susan Berman in her LA home in 2000, and is also believed to have been involved in his wife Kathie's disappearance in the '80s.
Kathie Durst vanished from her home in 1982 and her brother Jim McCormack says he has always believed that her husband, Robert Durst, killed her.
McCormack claims to have witnessed Robert Durst physically abuse his sister before she vanished. He says his sister was talking to lawyers about a divorce at the time of her disappearance.
Robert Durst's trial for the murder of Susan Berman continues next week.
Prosecutors say he may have killed Berman because she knew too much about Kathie's disappearance.
Durst was also accused and acquitted of killing a neighbor in Texas in 2001.