ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is releasing more information about an incident that led to the lockdown of multiple schools in Allentown last week, including Allen High School.

A juvenile who possessed a handgun at a nearby park then went into Allen High School where he was a student, where he was later taken into custody, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Allentown Police responded to the area of West Park at 1515 Linden Street on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a report of a "shots fired" and a person with a weapon, the DA's office said.

An adult witness told police responding to the incident that several boys were seen running from the park in the direction of Allen High School, and one appeared to be wearing an ankle bracelet, according to the news release.

An Allentown Police school resource officer stationed at Allen High School heard the report and asked the Lehigh County Juvenile Probation Office to check on whether any juveniles, known to him to be students at Allen, were wearing ankle monitors because of prior adjudications, and were in West Park at or about the time of the reported incident.

The Juvenile Probation Office confirmed that a juvenile matching that description was in the park at the time and was also then currently in Allen High School, the DA's office said. Officials got the information from the juvenile's GPS ankle monitor, according to the news release.

The juvenile, who was taken into custody within the school, was found to be in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun, the DA's office said. The juvenile, whose name is being withheld, had a detention hearing on Sept. 16 and was detained. He was awaiting an adjudication hearing.

The juvenile is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor; and possession of a weapon on school property, also a first-degree misdemeanor.

The 14-year-old boy is too young to be charged as as an adult, according to the news release.

District Attorney Jim Martin commended the Allentown Police Department, the school resource officer, and the Lehigh County Juvenile Probation Office for their responses to the incident.