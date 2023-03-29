ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Macungie man is being accused of repeatedly assaulting another man who later died.

Hosheem Klotz, 30, is charged with homicide and aggravated assault, both first-degree felonies, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Around 6:41 p.m. on March 9, 2023, Allentown Police were called to North 10th and Linden streets for a report of an unconscious man lying in the street.

Police and paramedics found the victim, Mastapha Brown, seated on the curb at the corner of North 10th Street and Linden Street. At this time the victim was conscious and speaking, the DA's office said.

A witness whose name will not be released told officers on scene that Brown was assaulted by a man who was in a nearby parked car. An investigation determined that man was Klotz, according to the news release.

The DA's office says video surveillance from multiple sources showed Klotz and Brown engaged in an argument at a nearby restaurant on North 10th Street.

Klotz pulled the victim outside the restaurant and hit Brown multiple times in the head and face, according to the DA's office. Brown fell to the ground and Klotz continued the assault, stomping on the victim’s head, causing it to strike the asphalt roadway, the DA's office said.

The investigation showed Brown got up, walked over to the curb and stepped up on the sidewalk. Klotz turned and shoved Brown, causing the victim to fall backwards into the street and again strike his head on the road, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says a second witness whose name will not be released also identified Klotz as the person who assaulted the victim.

Brown was later taken to an area hospital and admitted to intensive care unit with head trauma.

On March 13, Brown was declared dead. His cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh County Coroner.