SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - A Schnecksville man has been charged in an assault at an assisted living facility in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
David William Schafer, 68, is charged with indecent assault of a person with a mental disability and indecent assault of an unconscious or unaware person, both first-degree misdemeanors, as well as indecent exposure and indecent assault without consent, both second-degree misdemeanors.
Pennsylvania State Police were called to At Home At Parkland, an assisted living facility located at the 4300 block of Washington Street in the township, for a report of inappropriate contact between a 95-year-old patient suffering from dementia and Schafer, at 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 21, the DA's office said.
Schafer was known to the victim, according to the news release.
Two people whose names will not be released witnessed the alleged inappropriate contact and were interviewed by state police, the DA's office said.
Schafer was arraigned Wednesday on the charges and is in Lehigh County Jail under $50,000 bail, the DA's office said.