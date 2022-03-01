ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office says a man shot his brother in Allentown Tuesday morning.
Roberto Garcia Berrios, 39, of Allentown, is charged with a number of offenses, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, both first-degree felonies, according to a news release from the DA's office.
Berrios is in custody and is awaiting arraignment at Lehigh County Central Booking.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Allentown police were called to the 500 block of Liberty Street for a shooting. Jose Tejada, Berrios’ brother, was found on scene with a single gunshot wound, the DA's office said.
Tejada was taken to a local hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.
An investigation revealed that Berrios was the shooter, and he was taken into custody, according to the news release.