ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said a man hit and injured three pedestrians, one seriously, with his car in Allentown back in 2021.
Jorge Ramon Torres, 24, of Allentown, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, all third-degree felonies, according to the DA's office.
He also faces other misdemeanor and summary charges.
At 10:37 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021, Allentown Police and other first responders were called to North Dauphin Street and Allentown Drive for a crash involving multiple injured pedestrians, according to a news release from the DA's office.
Three injured pedestrians – one with serious injuries – were found on scene as well as an unoccupied, disabled Honda Civic with no license plate, the DA's office said.
An investigation revealed that members of a car-enthusiast group on Facebook called “Lehigh Valley Car Meets & Car Shows” had gathered in the area where the crash occurred to watch vehicles race up and down the roadway.
69 News talked to the co-owner of that group, Christina Kreuzburg, who denied their involvement in the incident.
"One of our rules is no illegal activity, we don't condone illegal racing or illegal meets like that," she said.
The three pedestrians who were injured had been watching the vehicles race when they were struck by the Honda Civic after the driver lost control, according to the news release.
One victim “was struck with such force, he was launched into a neighboring business sign” and suffered numerous broken bones and internal damage, the DA's office said. Two other victims were also injured.
After the crash, the driver of the Honda Civic gathered documents from the glove compartment, wiped down the inside of the vehicle in an effort to destroy fingerprint evidence and removed the license plate, according to the DA's office. An uninvolved motorist picked up Torres and fled the scene, the DA's office said.
The previous owner of the Honda Civic reported that hours prior to the crash, he had sold the car to Torres. The DA's office says video surveillance from the notary and an area police department showed Torres and the previous car owner filling out paperwork to purchase the car.
Prior to the crash, Torres had texted the previous car owner about racing. A video was also obtained that showed Torres at the crash scene wearing the same kind of jacket as in the notary video, the DA's office said.
In the weeks following the crash, Torres’ family members told police he hadn’t returned home and they were unsure where he was.
Torres is now in custody in Lehigh County Central Booking awaiting arraignment.