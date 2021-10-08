BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man is facing multiple charges in the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man in Bethlehem early Friday morning.
Jose Luis Leon is charged with homicide, possessing instruments of crime, simple possession, and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of Elson Aviles, according to a news release from the Northampton County district attorney's office.
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, Bethlehem officers saw two people in the middle of the street in the 900 block of East 4th Street in Bethlehem while on patrol, the DA's office said.
Officers approached both men, and observed one of them, Aviles, had collapsed on the street, covered in blood, according to the news release. Officers made contact with Aviles, noting he was bleeding from the neck and chest area. While rendering aid, officers saw Leon standing nearby holding a large kitchen knife, the DA's office said. After officers ordered Leon to drop the knife, he was detained, according to the news release.
When officers asked Aviles who injured him, Aviles responded with, “Jose” while pointing toward Leon, authorities said.
Aviles was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital – Fountain Hill, where he underwent emergency surgery. He subsequently died from his injuries, the DA's office said.
The Lehigh County coroner's office said Aviles's cause of death is stab wounds to the body, and the manner of death is ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
Police spoke with a woman, identified as Carmen Rosario, who said she was with both men earlier Friday, and that she and Aviles planned to go to Wind Creek Casino, according to the news release. She told police Aviles picked her up from her home in the 900 block of East 4th Street and had Leon with him, according to the news release.
Within a few minutes of entering the casino, Leon asked Aviles to give him the keys to the Nissan Rogue, saying he needed to go back to the vehicle because he forgot something, the DA's office said.
Aviles handed Leon his keys and noticed after about 15 or 20 minutes, Leon had not yet returned, according to the news release.
Rosario and Aviles then walked outside to find Leon and noticed Aviles’ car was gone, authorities said. When Leon finally arrived in the casino parking lot, all three got back into the vehicle, the DA's office said. While driving toward Rosario’s house in the 900 block of East 4th Street, Leon told Aviles, “You should probably take shorty home,” according to the news release. Rosario said “shorty” was a reference to her.
When they arrived at Rosario’s house, Rosario told police she heard Aviles say to Leon, “Where am I taking you?” and Leon saying, “Just drive and I’ll tell you where to take me,” the DA's office said.
Rosario told police that after dropping her off, Aviles traveled east on East 4th Street while Leon stayed in the rear driver’s side passenger seat. After Rosario went inside her house, she heard someone yelling outside a few minutes later, the DA's office said. She said she recognized the person yelling as Aviles’ voice, and was not sure what was going on and became afraid.
She said she could not see anything when she looked outside her window, but looked at an application on her cell phone connected to a motion sensing camera on her front door, and saw a still photo that recently captured a man she recognized as Aviles walking west past her house, covered in blood, the DA's office said.
She said she saw Leon in the photo walking in the same direction but in the street. She looked outside again and saw Bethlehem officers standing with Aviles and Leon. Rosario then approached officers and told them she was with the two men earlier, according to the news release.
After Leon was taken to Bethlehem Police Department headquarters, he aggressively threw punches at police officers, according to the news release. One officer was punched in the face and the other twice in the head, the DA's office said. The officers were on official police duty in full uniform at the time of the assault.
“A quick response by Bethlehem’s Patrol Unit, coupled with an immediate and intensive investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit culminated in the swift arrest of the defendant in this case,” District Attorney Terence Houck said.
Leon was arraigned Friday, and bail was denied.