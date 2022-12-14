BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is now being charged with first-degree murder after the victim of a shooting in the city died Wednesday, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Marquis Michael Watkins, 21, had previously been charged with attempted homicide, along with aggravated assault and related charges, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says Jani Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, shortly before 3 p.m., the City of Bethlehem Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Butztown Road in Bethlehem for a report of shots fired and a female with a gunshot wound to the head, the DA's office said. The victim, identified as Bostic, was transported to the hospital where she underwent emergency lifesaving measures.

Witnesses on scene told police they heard two gunshots in the area and saw a male with a dark hooded sweatshirt running from Bostic’s vehicle after exiting the passenger side rear of the vehicle, the DA's office said. Witnesses also said they saw the male placing a handgun, which resembled a Glock with an extended magazine, into the pocket of his sweatshirt, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office says multiple witnesses saw the male run into the residence of 1219 Butztown Road. Upon arrival to the residence, police detained all people, and witnesses identified Watkins as the male they saw exit Bostic’s vehicle, the DA's office said.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized a black Glock semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine, which was concealed within the toilet tank on the second floor of the home, the DA's office said.

Officers also conducted a gunshot residue test on Watkins, as well as a presumptive gunpowder particle test kit. The DA's office says the results of the presumptive kit indicated Watkins hands were positive for the presence of gunshot residue. Police also obtained a search warrant for Bostic’s vehicle and recovered two spent shell casings in the back seat of the vehicle, the DA's office said. A comparison of live ammunition recovered from the firearm to the shell casings found in the vehicle revealed a match, according to the DA's office.

Watkins was taken into custody Saturday. Bail was set at $1 million.