L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A Pittston, Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in 2019 that led to the death of a 5-year-old girl.
Evan J. Griffiths, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony, and seven counts each of reckless endangerment, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
Griffiths is scheduled for sentencing on April 20.
On June 20, 2019, state police were called to a crash on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lower Milford Township, the DA's office said. An investigation determined that Griffiths, who was driving a delivery box truck, failed to slow down and struck a car that then hit a pickup truck that flipped on its side and struck two other vehicles, according to the news release.
The driver of the car, his wife and two of their children were taken to the hospital for injuries, the DA's office said. Their daughter, 5-year-old Esther Park, died at the scene, according to the news release. The two children suffered various serious injuries.
Witnesses told police that prior to the crash, Griffiths was driving erratically, the DA's office said.
An analysis of two cell phones Griffiths had showed he was using the phones in the minutes before the crash to send and receive text messages, authorities said.