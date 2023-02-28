HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A 20-year-old North Carolina man is in police custody, charged with making terroristic threats to a school in the Lehigh Valley.

Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck says Ceu Uk from Charlotte, North Carolina left a voicemail Tuesday, February 21 for the Saucon Valley Middle School.

The DA says Uk threatened the district because he was angry about The After School Satan Club.

"A male sounding voice on the message indicated displeasure with the school for allowing the After School Satan Club to use the school facilities and then said something to the effect of, 'I'm going to come in there and shoot everybody,'" Houck said.

The threat quickly closed campuses that Tuesday night and forced the district to cancel classes the following day as police investigated. Houck said that local investigators traced the number from the voicemail back to a prepaid phone in Charlotte, North Carolina. With the help of authorities there, Houck said detectives were able to identify the caller as Ceu Uk, who goes by the name Van.

"Van confessed to leaving the message, but claimed that he didn't mean it," Houck said. "He also stated that the After School Satan Club is trying to turn kids into devils and that he found out about it on Facebook."

Police in Charlotte arrested Uk, and he is in prison. Bail has been set at $75,000. Houck said Uk will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges.

"You're talking about children here," Houck said. "You're talking about a nationwide kind of fright with these kinds of calls, which is 100% justified. So, when you get a call like this, you have to take it very, very seriously."

The Saucon Valley superintendent rescinded approval for the After School Satan Club a few days after the threat, saying the club failed to meet all district requirements.