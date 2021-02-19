CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Catasauqua, Lehigh County Friday afternoon.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin says 27-year-old Ryan Shirey was shot in the basement of his parents' home at the 100 block of South 14th Street in Catasauqua.
This after Shirey's ex-girlfriend, who is caretaker to his mother, called 911 during a heated argument. Three borough officers arrived on scene. All are okay.
Martin would not say if Shirey fired a shot or what the argument was about, but did say his father was in the home as well.
Martin said Shirey had a gun on him.
"He was ordered to put the gun down. He did not comply. A Catasauqua officer shot him and unfortunately he is deceased," Martin said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The autopsy is set for Saturday.
Martin said the investigation will take at least a week before any more updates are given.
