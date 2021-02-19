CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Catasauqua, Lehigh County Friday afternoon.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin says 27-year-old Ryan Shirey was shot in the basement of his parents' home at the 100 block of South 14th Street in Catasauqua.

This after Shirey's ex-girlfriend, who is caretaker to his mother, called 911 during a heated argument. Three borough officers arrived on scene. All are okay.

Martin would not say if Shirey fired a shot or what the argument was about, but did say his father was in the home as well.

Martin said Shirey had a gun on him.

"He was ordered to put the gun down. He did not comply. A Catasauqua officer shot him and unfortunately he is deceased," Martin said.

Reported officer-involved shooting in Catasauqua

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The autopsy is set for Saturday.

Martin said the investigation will take at least a week before any more updates are given.

