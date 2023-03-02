ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced his decision Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting in early February.

The officer involved was justified in the shooting of 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay, Martin said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The Allentown Police said it was around 8 p.m. Feb. 10 when officers witnessed a person being assaulted in the area of 8th and Maple streets. According to police, officers began chasing the suspect.

In Thursday's news conference, Martin said public and private cameras recorded the foot chase.

Arnold possessed a gun, the DA's office said.

Martin said a police officer gave Arnold clear commands to drop his gun, but Arnold refused to comply. Arnold raised his gun and pointed it at the officer, Martin said.

Martin said the investigation was unable to determine who fired first, but it appears in the video to be almost simultaneous.

Arnold fired four times, and a a bullet struck the officer once, Martin said. The DA's office has said the officer was wearing a protective vest and was not injured.

A bullet also struck a passing vehicle, shattering the rear passenger window, according to Martin. A bullet also hit and shattered a storefront window, Martin said.

The officer fired multiple times, and shot Arnold four times, according to Martin.

Martin said crews at the scene provided CPR and other treatment to Arnold afterward.

Arnold was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after his arrival.

Investigators said Arnold's handgun was recovered at the scene.

He was not legally permitted to possess a firearm due to a prior record, Martin said. How Arnold was able to obtain the gun is still under investigation, Martin said.

Martin said the officer was "unquestionably justified" in the shooting because Arnold clearly endangered the officer and several other people the night of the incident.

There is no evidence that any officer discharged his gun, Martin said.

The officers involved in the incident had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the full investigation.