BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney has ruled officers were justified in shooting a man who had earlier fired shots outside a cigar store.
District Attorney Jim Martin said Adam Zaborowski got out of his vehicle and began firing at seven officers following a police pursuit on Aug. 1. The officers returned fire, with one officer initially firing through his own windshield after his right side view mirror was shot off, Martin said.
Zaborowski was hit by gunfire and was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m. He survived his injuries and is in Lehigh County Jail awaiting trial.
Martin said it is "abundantly clear" that the officers on scene were each in danger of imminent serious bodily injury or death at the hands of Zaborowski, and were justified in returning fire. The police officers were justified in firing at Zaborowski in their own self defense and in the defense of others, since the incident happened in a densely populated residential area of Slatington, Martin said.
During the course of the exchange of gunfire, at least five vehicles parked nearby were damaged and one residence was hit, Martin said.
Police had been pursuing Zaborowski after he allegedly opened fire at the Cigars International parking lot off Route 191 the day before. Nobody was hurt in that incident.