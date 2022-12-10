BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- One person is in "very critical condition" following a shooting in a city neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Northampton County District Attorney.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m.

One person was hit and rushed to the hospital.

District Attorney Terry Houck said the investigation is continuing, but authorities do not believe there is any danger to the neighborhood at this time.

He said authorities believe the shooting was a targeted act and not random.

At last check, police were talking with persons of interest.

At this point, there's no word on charges or a possible motive.