NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Authorities are warning about a phone scam where someone is impersonating sheriffs and detectives in Montgomery County, and is asking residents for almost $2,000.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny announced that the perpetrator alleges that a resident has an active arrest warrant that requires payment to prevent them from being arrested, according to a press release on Friday.
These scam phone calls are actively being received throughout the county, and officials say the Montgomery County Detective Bureau is investigating.
The typical pattern for these scam phone calls is that the scammer will call and tell a resident that there is an active arrest warrant for their failure to appear in court, such as failing to appear for jury duty or to testify in a trial, either in Montgomery County or in a neighboring county, according to police.
The fraudster will identify themselves as a “lieutenant” or “detective” with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say the names of “Lt. Daniels” and “Det. Rodriguez” have been used.
Once the fraudster gets the resident on the phone, he tells the resident the warrant can be dismissed by paying some dollar amount, typically about $1,800, at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in the Courthouse, the DA said.
Then the fraudster will switch, saying cash cannot be accepted, and instead payment cards need to be purchased and loaded at a local CVS or Walgreen’s.
Using careful lies, such as saying the payment kiosk at the courthouse has broken down, the fraudster will offer that they can accept payment over the phone and asks the resident to provide the card’s number and accompanying PIN, authorities say.
Then the scammer uses the info to transfer the funds from the cards to their own accounts.
Officials say the calls are originating from fake numbers, making them appear local, and in some cases, the scammers have used spoofing methods to make it appear that the call is coming from the actual number for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.
If the fraudster leaves a message on the resident’s voicemail and then returns the call, the press release states the phone call is answered “This is the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” and they are put on hold, before the fraudster answers.
“Montgomery County residents need to know that arrest warrants are never handled in this manner,” said District Attorney Steele. “No money is involved [...] Anyone who has gotten one of these calls should alert Montgomery County Detectives that they received this call.”
“Our officers are Deputy Sheriffs—not Lieutenants or Detectives—and they do not operate in this manner," added Sheriff Kilkenny. "Sheriff personnel will never call a resident demanding money to satisfy a warrant, or demand money for any reason.”
The Montgomery County Detective Bureau has obtained a copy of one of the messages. Of note is the clear southern accent, as these calls are believed to be originating from a southern state, officials said.
While the message sounds very professional and may be intimidating to the recipient, police warn residents that this is the scammer who is looking for money.
If someone receives this scam call or message and is worried that it may be legitimate, police ask they call the main courthouse phone number at 610-278-3000 and ask for the Sheriff’s Department. Calling the courthouse main number and then being transferred to the Sheriff’s Department will avoid any issue of spoofed numbers.
Anyone who has been a victim of one of these calls and turned over money to the fraudster is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, at 610-278-3368 to speak to a detective.