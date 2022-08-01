SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A death investigation brought the district attorney, the coroner, and police to a neighborhood in Salisbury Township.

Anna Roach was walking her dog at 5:30 p.m. Monday, when she says she heard dogs barking non-stop, inside her neighbors' house.

"This was actually in the house, which was highly unusual," Roach said. "They usually bark outside if they see somebody. But not when they're inside."

Roach later learned officials had been investigating a suspicious death in her next-door neighbors' home, on the 700 block of East Federal Street.

Authorities arrived in the morning and were on scene all afternoon, only rolling up the yellow tape after 6 p.m. Monday.

Animal Control came and removed four dogs from the home at one time. Just before officials left, a fifth dog was placed in a police car.

Neighbors say the couple living in the home had just moved in less than a year ago.

"Sweet people, brand-new neighbors, first home," Roach said. "They ask questions like planting things. Just really quiet neighbors, they don't bother anybody. Just nice."

"They tended to their house or yard," neighbor Lauren Zielinski said. "I know they had animals, but I think they kept to themselves. And because we're not a very nosey group of people, we pretty much keep to ourselves too and we'll say hi."

Zielinski, whose family has owned her house for about 40 years, says she'd never seen anything like the investigation on her street.

"I'm very surprised," she said. "We're in a pocket of Salisbury where it's pretty quiet. We hear of things happening in Allentown, like other areas, but nothing happens, nothing happens here."

"It's highly unusual," Roach added. "It's like a little scary too. This just doesn't happen. Not in this neighborhood anyway."

Salisbury Township Police Chief Kevin Soberick says there is no danger to the public at this time. District Attorney Jim Martin says the death is still under investigation and his office has no further comment.