HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney's Office has revealed the cause of the fire in Hellertown that resulted in the deaths of two girls last week.
The cause of the accidental fire in the 600 block of Linden Avenue in Hellertown on April 1 has been determined to be electrical in nature, the specifics of which continue to be tested and investigated, the DA's office said.
Upon investigation, four smoke detectors were found inside the residence, according to the DA's office. However, due to the heavy damage caused by the fire, it is undetermined at this time if the units were operational, the DA said.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has said the cause of death for Brianna Baer, 15, and Abigail Kaufman, 10 was inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injuries due to the house fire. The coroner ruled the deaths accidental.
Firefighters had used ladders to get the children down from the second floor during the fire. They were immediately transported to St. Luke's Hospital and Lehigh Valley Hospital. Baer and Kaufman died due to their injuries in the fire. Both of the Kaufman parents made it out of the house.
The Hellertown Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police are involved in this ongoing investigation.