EASTON, Pa. - A second person has died following a shooting in Easton Monday afternoon, according to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
The DA confirms Kavan Figueroa, 18 died at the hospital.
D-Andre Snipes, 17 was shot and killed just before 4 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to the area of 13th and Washington streets for reports of shots fired near the busy intersection.
Autopsies for both Figueroa and Snipes are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
DA Houck says it appears the victims were the intended targets of the shooting and did not shoot at each other.
Nobody is in custody yet, Houck said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately. Officials are also looking for surveillance video or dash cam footage of the shooting.
Tipsters can call 610-250-6634, 610-250-6634 or e-mail Mgerould@easton-pa.gov.