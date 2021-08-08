Target shooting

Police are responding to a shooting at a busy shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County.

Officers were called to the Lower Nazareth Commons off Route 248 for a report of a shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed that "there has been a shooting with injuries" outside in the area of the Target store.

He said there is nothing further to release at this time because police have just begun investigating.

A 69 News crew at the scene saw a gun on the ground and what appears to be blood on an exterior wall.

