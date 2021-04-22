UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney's office is releasing more information Thursday about the deadly shooting spree in Lehigh County that left two people, including the suspect, dead Wednesday.
The suspected gunman, Za Uk Lian, used a semi-automatic pistol when he shot and killed a truck driver and wounded another person at a Wawa parking lot in Upper Macungie Township.
Lian bought the gun on Jan. 30 from an area business, according to the DA's office.
The DA's office said it would not identify the business.
Lian applied in Lehigh County for a concealed carry permit on Feb. 5 and was approved for the permit on March 12.
Authorities are still working to figure out what exactly happened and why the shooter pulled the trigger.
The Lehigh County district attorney says the incident started around 4:45 a.m. after an "encounter" on Route 22 in Upper Macungie Township. One driver, Lian, shot a woman's car, authorities say. They say Lian followed the woman to the Wawa at Route 100 and Schantz Road, then opened fire on unsuspecting customers.
One driver was shot and wounded, and a truck driver, Ramon Ramirez, was killed while fueling up.
The 31-year-old Ramirez was a father of 3, a husband and a hard-working, beloved coworker.