BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested after authorities say the juvenile made bomb threats, including one that led to the evacuation of a high school football stadium at Nazareth Area High School.
The teenager, who lives in Bushkill Township, has been taken into custody and is facing one felony count of making a threat to use weapons of mass destruction, and two misdemeanor counts of the same, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
A high school football stadium at Nazareth Area High School had to be evacuated earlier this month after one of the bomb threats, leading to the cancellation of a football game between Nazareth and Allentown Central Catholic.
The following week, another bomb threat led to attendees at a football game between Emmaus and Nazareth Area high schools being limited to participating student athletes, students and staff affiliated with the game, and approved news media.
On October 20, the FBI contacted the Bushkill Township Police Department to advise they were investigating a series of bomb threats made to Dorney Park, Nazareth Area High School, and Emmaus High School between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15, the DA's office said.
The FBI said threats were called in using two different phone numbers, according to the news release. Through an investigation, the FBI identified two email addresses associated with the registration of the phone numbers, and was provided the IP address used to create one of the emails, the DA's office said. Through further investigation, the FBI determined the IP address belonged to an account at a residence located in Bushkill Township, authorities said.
The FBI, in conjunction with various law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at the residence Thursday around 8:30 p.m. for the purpose of collecting electronic devices containing evidence of the above bomb threats. While executing the warrant, two people arrived home, one being the juvenile, the DA's office said. The juvenile immediately requested to speak with the law enforcement agencies involved.
The juvenile waived Miranda rights in the presence of a guardian, and confessed to making all of the above-mentioned threats, which coincided with the dates and times of the threats per 911 center documentation, the DA's office said.
“Threats of this nature cause a great concern among our communities, and must be taken seriously by law enforcement officials,” District Attorney Terence Houck said.
“We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute any threats of this kind. Special recognition must be given to the prompt attention, cooperation, and effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Upper Nazareth Township Police, Bushkill Township Police, Nazareth Area School Police, Emmaus Police Department and the Bethlehem Fire Department.”