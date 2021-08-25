U. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County judge's 18-year-old son is facing charges after authorities say he was drunk, high on cocaine and speeding when he crashed his car into a home last month.
Joseph Capobianco, 18, is facing three counts of reckless endangerment, and a slew of DUI and underage alcohol offenses in the crash around 3 a.m. on July 18 in Upper Nazareth Township, the Northampton County district attorney announced Wednesday.
The DA says Capobianco was drunk, had cocaine in his system and was driving 113 mph when he drove through several front yards, went airborne and crashed into the garage of a home.
Police found him passed out in a front yard several houses down from the crash, and he initially lied about what happened, authorities said.
Three people were sleeping in the home at the time of the crash and escaped uninjured.
Police were first called at 3:10 a.m. on July 18 to a report of a building collapse at a home in the unit block of Schoeneck Avenue, officials said.
As police were heading to the scene, they found out about a man, later identified as Capobianco, bleeding from his head, lying in the front yard of a home several houses down from the initial call. The man first told police he got beat up, but then admitted to driving the vehicle found crashed down the street.
At the initial scene, police found three people outside who said they were sleeping inside the home when they were awakened by a loud crash.
A black Toyota Camry with loud music still blaring was found crashed into the attached garage, on top of a vehicle parked inside, authorities said
An investigation found Capobianco had been going 113 mph when he sped off Schoeneck Avenue, hit a mailbox at one home, a shrub in front of another home and went airborne before crashing into the garage, the DA said. The car hit the vehicle inside, pushing it far into the living room, which is next to the bedrooms where the residents were sleeping.
Capobianco had been going 91 mph when he hit the home, and he had not braked at all from the time the car left the road to when it crashed into the garage, authorities say.
Toxicology reports later showed Capobianco's blood alcohol level was 0.121%, about 1.5 times the legal limit for adults over 21, and he had cocaine in his system, the DA said.
Capobianco is the son of Northampton County Magisterial District Judge John Capobianco, who covers Upper Nazareth.
The district attorney said the 18-year-old would be arraigned and bail set at a later date.