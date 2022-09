ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new educational program is launched at Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown.

The Isaacman Next Generation Science Institute is now open.

The program is supported by Monica and Jared Isaacman.

Jared commanded the first all-civilian spaceflight to orbit the Earth.

The new institute is a partnership with area school districts and national experts.

Its goal is to provide learning opportunities for students, teachers and parents to prepare for next-generation science education.