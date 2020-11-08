ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Da Vinci Science Center in Lehigh County is welcoming visitors back inside.
The new, indoor exhibit is called "Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest."
It's the first indoor exhibit the center has had in months because of the pandemic.
There are three zones with different animal exhibits.
"They get to meet different animals along the way, from tarantulas, boa constrictors, sloths, tortoises, you name it," said Delivis Niedzialek, of Little Ray's Nature Center.
There are only guided tours for the exhibit in order to maintain social distancing.
More information can be found at the Da Vinci Science Center web site.