ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Plans for a new Da Vinci Science Center in downtown Allentown are getting a funding boost.
The center is the recipient of $3 million of Community Project Funding from the House Appropriations Committee, Da Vinci said in a news release Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley, secured the funding.
The new state-of-the-art facility will be located at Hamilton and Eighth streets in downtown Allentown.
The total project investment for the 67,000-square-foot center is $65 million. Construction is scheduled to start in March 2022.