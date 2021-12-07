ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Da Vinci Science Center has received an $8 million state grant to help fund its new facility in downtown Allentown.
Designed by MKSD Architects, the new Science Center will be three stories, with over 30,000 square feet of exhibit space, triple the space of its current Cedar Crest facility.
The reimagined space will engage visitors through distinct yet interrelated experiences that take inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s way of seeing the connections between and the possibilities within everything around him, according to a news release from The Da Vinci Science Center.
The science center says visitors of all ages will be immersed in experiences ranging from exploring the inner workings of the human body to the interconnectivity of humans with the natural world and the innovation that exists at the intersection of both.
The groundbreaking on the new facility is slated for spring of 2022, followed by a 2024 opening.
PPL Corporation is the title sponsor of the new 67,000-square-foot facility.
“Our success as a company is tied to the success of all the towns and cities we serve – communities like Allentown, which has been our headquarters since 1920,” said Vincent Sorgi, President and CEO of PPL Corp. “The state’s investment in this project underscores the importance of supporting equitable, engaging, high-quality educational opportunities for all students to help prepare the next generation of STEM workers and PPL is proud to share in that investment.”
The new Science Center will be located within one mile’s walking distance for 52,000 residents, 43% of whom are Allentown School District students.
James McLean, Chairman of the Board at Da Vinci Science Center and Senior Vice President, Investments at Steel Valley Investment Group, said "the RACP funding reinforces the Science Center’s ability to create a world class visitor attraction and educational resource that will allow us to expand our mission. Today we reach about 150,000 people annually. The new facility will expand access to science learning and bring science to life for over 400,000 students, families, and everyone who has an interest in immersing themselves in high-tech, hands-on experiences that only Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion will offer.”