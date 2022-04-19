ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Da Vinci Science Center is announcing plans for an upcoming exhibit.
Lehigh Valley Health Network will be the title sponsor for the exhibit, the LVHN My Body experience.
The My Body experience will introduce concepts of anatomy, physiology, health, medicine and medical technology, a press release from the Da Vinci Science Center explains.
“We are thrilled to partner with Lehigh Valley Health Network to inspire every visitor to live their healthiest life and have the most fun with science while learning about health and medicine,” said Science Center Executive Director and CEO Lin Erickson.
The Lehigh Valley Health Network My Body exhibit will be a signature experience within the new Science Center in downtown Allentown.
The exhibit is organized around key themes that act as portals to help visitors see the uniqueness of their body, explore how it works, and consider how to keep it healthy.
The release continued to say visitors will wander through the exhibit and will encounter interactive, hands-on exhibits, media displays and physical models that illuminate a variety of health and body-related topics.
The Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion will be three stories with over 30,000 square feet of exhibit space.
MKSD Architects designed the new Science Center facility.
Each space, from the Science Theater to the STEAM Learning Center, will provide opportunities for engagement, inspiration, fun and learning," said Silvia A. Hoffman, architect and partner at MKSD.
Groundbreaking is April 22, with the Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion to open in spring 2024.