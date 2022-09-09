WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley.

Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hellriegel Friday.

On Sept. 10, 2020, Whitehall Township police were called to a cardiac patient in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Macarthur Road. Dominic Anthony, 30 of, Lehigh Township, Northampton County, was found dead next to his motorcycle, the DA's office said.

Anthony died of mixed drug toxicity and his death was ruled an accident by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, according to the news release.

The DA's office says an investigation revealed text messages between Hellriegel and Anthony arranging a drug deal for heroin at Hellriegel’s home on Sept. 10, 2020 for a quantity of heroin. It is alleged that Hellriegel delivered heroin as arranged.

The investigation also revealed two other drug purchases by other individuals from Hellriegel on various dates in February 2021, the DA's office said.

The Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center, the Officer David M. Petzold Memorial Digital Forensics Laboratory of Lehigh County and the Lehigh County Drug Task Force provided critical assistance in the investigation, according to the DA's office.