BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Now that Musikfest is about halfway through, you may have checked out some of the music, eaten some of the food, and seen some of the new art exhibits by now.

You may even be carrying some of that art around with you, as the poster art is displayed on merchandise as well. But what you may not realize is the people depicted in the art are loyal festival-goers from Allentown, who've been coming to Musikfest for years. And the artist who created the painting grew up in the Lehigh Valley.

Devon Francis, from Allentown, has been taking his 7-year-old daughter, Amelia, to Musikfest ever since she was a baby.

"Like literally she's been in a stroller," Francis said. "We come here, we'll walk around."

This year, the father-daughter duo will walk around while seeing their faces: hanging on the walls and carried in fest-goers' hands. The two are featured in the Musikfest poster art, that's also on festival merchandise.

"It means everything to me," Francis said. "I take her here every year and you know, to know she's going to be immortalized, like this is really cool."

Immortalized may be accurate. ArtsQuest senior director of arts and education Lisa Harms says the poster and merchandise has been seen all over the festival and even leading up to the event.

"All over the Valley, all over the country, really anywhere," she said.

Harms says this is the first year the poster's featuring actual patrons from the festival.

"We were absolutely thrilled and delighted with Bart's interpretation," she said.

Bart Cooper, the established artist who created the painting, lives in Los Angeles, and grew up in the Lehigh Valley.

"The concept was, how do you feel with Musikfest in your perspective from growing up here," Cooper said. "...and I was like, well, definitely I wanted to focus on the people, so let's do the age range, from a toddler to a grown adult, so I was like ok, daddy-daughter date night."

The daddy and daughter plan to keep their date for years to come.

"When she hits teenage years, adult years, it's always going to be something that we can do together," Francis said.

Bart Cooper has more art on display on the second floor of the ArtsQuest Center by SteelStacks. It's from his purple series, and it includes artwork of icons like Beyonce, David Bowie, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. It will stay on display through December 11.