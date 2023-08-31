WILSON, Pa. - A four-year-old girl is fighting for her life, and her mother is dead, following a brutal attack in Wilson, Northampton County. Police say the man behind the assault is the girl's father.

38-year-old Richard Fantauzzi-Aviles is facing multiple charges, including homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

"How can someone that I live above or below do that? But again, evil tendencies can be creeping in people," said Jared Goodman, a neighbor.

"Daddy had a knife." Police say that's what a four-year-old girl told doctors, after she suffered life-threatening injuries to vital organs.

The Northampton County District Attorney's Office says she was eventually airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She was last listed in stable but critical condition.

"There's a few times I wanted to call, make a report because there's always yelling and fighting and banging on the walls," said another neighbor, who didn't share their name.

The District Attorney's Office says Fantauzzi-Aviles waved down Wilson Borough Police at around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say he told them, "I feel like they made me take her life," and when asked who, he said his wife.

Police say Fantauzzi-Aviles said he needed to go to the hospital, then gave them his house key and address.

There on S. 25th street, officers found a grisly scene: blood at the top of the stairs and a bloody bedroom.

They said 38-year-old Shante Mason was lying on the floor dead, with multiple lacerations. Next to her was her daughter, who officers say was conscious and able to speak with them.

Also in that room was a large kitchen knife police believe was used in the attacks.

Authorities say while officers were at the scene, they got a call from Fantauzzi-Aviles' sister, who says he called her and admitted he killed Mason. The sister considered the two boyfriend and girlfriend, while Fantauzzi-Aviles referred to Mason as his wife.

"She was very sweet," said Ashlee, whose family owns a neighboring store. "Myself and my family, we actually did cry because this lady came in and shopped with us a lot and we see them almost every day."

Some neighbors recall police coming the home in the past, though the DA's Office tells us no prior domestic calls were reported by Wilson Borough.