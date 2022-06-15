ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former assistant city solicitor for Allentown who served one day in jail for his role in a pay-to-play scandal has died.
Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio says Dale Wiles, 54, of Allentown, died Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.
Wiles was sentenced to one day in jail and three years of supervised release back in 2018 for his role in the scandal.
Wiles was the first city official to plead guilty in the FBI's sweeping corruption probe of pay-to-play politics in Allentown City Hall. He pleaded guilty in November 2015 to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for his role in rigging the bidding process for Allentown's delinquent real estate tax collection contract.
A federal jury in March found former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski guilty on 47 of 54 corruption charges in connection with the pay-to-play scandal, including bribery and lying to the FBI. He was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.