BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of country superstars will play Musikfest 2023.

Dan + Shay will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Sunday, Aug. 6, ArtsQuest announced Monday.

The three-time Grammy award-winners are known for chart-topping hits like "Tequila," "Speechless," and "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

This is the second headliner announcement for Musikfest 2023. The Goo Goo Dolls are set for Wednesday, Aug. 9.