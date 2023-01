WESCOSVILLE, Pa. - The Penn State Lehigh Valley Alumni Society will hold its annual "Dance for a Cure" fundraiser Saturday night.

It will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Shepherds Hill Golf Club.

"Dance for a Cure" features dance lessons from professional instructors in different styles offered each hour.

The Nittany Lion is also expected to hit the dance floor.

All proceeds go toward THON and childhood cancer charity "Four Diamonds."