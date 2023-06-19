EASTON, Pa. -- Juneteenth Lehigh Valley held its first parade this year.

Cue the Big Easy Easton Brass Band, the dancers, the drummers, the Buffalo soldiers, the Rovers and beloved boxing legend Larry Holmes.

"I think it's great," said Holmes.

Juneteenth Lehigh Valley's first parade was a hit.

"It was just absolutely fabulous," said Dr. Karen Britt, the president of Juneteenth Lehigh Valley. "We're just so glad to be able to do it here in the City of Easton."

Among the goals were to recognize the end of slavery in the U.S. and to teach younger people about the significance of Juneteenth. You can tell by all the families downtown: that mission was accomplished.

"It's about being free, and doing everything with each other," said Carleah Bowen, who attended the parade.

"I'm pretty happy that we have a day to ourselves to go ahead and represent our culture and everything that comes with that, something positive," said Sharena Broadnax, Bowen's mom and an administrator of Black Moms of the Lehigh Valley.

"I'm here to share a new tradition with my son...so he can know about his history, his culture, his ancestors, and we can look forward to more celebrations like this," said Sade Montano of Easton.

The mayors of the Lehigh Valley's three cities, the Northampton County executive, state Representative Bob Freeman and Congresswoman Susan Wild attended.

"158 years ago today, union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure the emancipation of slaves across the state," said Wild.

"It is a day of liberation," said Freeman. "It is a day of freedom."

"We acknowledge our past and now work toward our future," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "A future that only unity, respect and appreciation can bring."

The parade was a grand finale of a week of celebratory events in Easton, Bethlehem and Allentown.