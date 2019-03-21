For the fifth year in a row, some of the Lehigh Valley's celebrities will be taking the stage for Dancing with the Stars Lehigh Valley.
Local stars will be dressing up in their own costumes at 7 p.m. on April 18 at the State Theatre in Easton.
This year's cast includes Anne Rompollo of Lost Tavern Brewing, Billy Kounoupis of Billy's Diner, Kelly Bauer of the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, Lindsey Knupp of the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, Steve Mittman of WFMZ-TV and Tony DaRe from BSI Corporate Benefits.
The local stars will be rehearsing with professional dancers from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company the week before the event.
They will be judged by Sal Panto, Mayor of the City of Easton; Anne Baum, Vice President of Capital Blue Cross of the Lehigh Valley; and Samantha Jayne, WZZO/ iHeart Media.
The audience members will also cast their vote to determine the winner the night of the show.
Past winners of it include Eve Russo from WFMZ-TV, Ashley Russo from ASR Media/The Peak TV, Lauren Kusik of WFMZ-TV and Lauryn Graves from Air Products.
All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the State Theatre's Freddy Awards program.